Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Gary L. IVERSON Obituary
Age 72, of Stillwater Passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019 supported by family and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Albert and Marie; brothers, Allen and Victor. Survived by daughters, Tanya (Nick) Lee (along with their children, Tyler, Brynna, Nathan, and Samantha) and Tria (Jon) Hauglie (along with their children, Raymond and Genevieve); mother of Tanya and Tria, Stephanie; sister, Susan Knowles-Iverson. Gathering of Family and Friends Thursday, August 29, 6-8 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, with a Time of Sharing at 7:00 P.M. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019
