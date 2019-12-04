|
|
Age 71, of St. Paul Passed away November 30, 2019 Survived by wife, Lynn; sons, Scott, Travis (Taylor Marx) and Kevin Sanders; grandchildren, Isaac, Zayne, Jason, Max and Kyle Sanders; sister, Diane (Jim) Lucas; sisters-in-law, Karen (Fred) Rondinelli, Patrice (Bill) Hudson, Susan Ulschmid, Marylee (Charles Probst) Ulschmid, and Mary Jo Ulschmid; brothers-in-law, Mike (Nancy) and Tim (Susanne) Ulschmid, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Harvey and Marian. Memorial Service 11AM Saturday, December 7th (visitation 9-11AM) at BETHLEHEM LUTHERAN CHURCH in-the-Midway, 436 N. Roy St., St. Paul. Gary loved spending time with family, relaxing at the cabin in Alexandria, fishing, cheering for the MN Twins and Vikings. He enjoyed drinking Bloody Mary's and listening to John Fogerty. He looked forward to escaping MN winters and spending time on the beach in Florida. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 4, 2019