Gary Leslie BUCK
Age 84 Died suddenly on March 6, 2020 in Largo, FL. Preceded in death by his parents; wife of almost 50 years, Elaine; and his brother, Douglas. Survived by his sons, Brian (LeeAnn) and Kevin (Nicole); grandchildren; Justin (Whitney), Brittany (Ryan) Sierakowski and Nathaniel; great-grandchildren, Avery, Bennett and Dashiell; and many other family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Ave., Mahtomedi, MN 55115. All who wish to attend must pre-register. If you are unable to attend you can view his Mass via livestream at https://vimeo.com/event/340831. To register for the service or watch via livestream, information and links can be found on Gary's obituary page on www.muellermemorial.com. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church
