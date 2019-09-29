Home

Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel - Blaine Chapel
1385 107th Ave. NE
Blaine, MN 55434
(763) 783-1100
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel
1385 107th Ave. NE
Blaine, MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM
Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel
1385 107th Ave. NE
Blaine, MN
View Map
Gary Lyle WALGREN


1944 - 2019
Gary Lyle WALGREN Obituary
Age 75, of Columbia Heights, MN Passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 24, 2019, surrounded by family and his Pastor. Gary was born on May 2, 1944, in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Marcel and Blanche Walgren (Nolan). He grew up in North East Minneapolis and graduated from Edison High School, Class of 1962. He was in the military (Army) and attended trade school at Dunwoody. His professional activities included Top Salesman for National Guardian Life Insurance, Owner/Manager of Duffy's (South Minneapolis), and Owner/Manager of two Travel Agencies. Gary enjoyed golf, cribbage, Las Vegas, and was an active Lions member for over 40 years being bestowed with numerous awards including the Melvin Jones (Lions highest honor). He will be deeply missed by and is survived by his wife of 54 years Heidi (Norsted), sons Kevin (grandson Jacob) and Shawn, brother Michael (wife Carla) along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives, friends, and his beloved furry friend Annie Marie. A Celebration of Gary's Life will be held at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH BLAINE CHAPEL (107th Ave. NE & Hwy. 65) on Friday, October 4th at 5 PM with visitation beginning at 3 PM and dinner to follow. www.kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 763-783-1100
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
