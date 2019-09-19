Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
Gary M. BECKER

Gary M. BECKER Obituary
Age 70 "Grumpy" Mechanic to all of Rice Street Died September 15, 2019 in the company of his family. He is survived by wife, Julie; daughters, Andrea, Dawn, Jeannie, Lisa; grandsons, Tommy, Jimmy, Mike, Matt, Nick, Joe; great-grandson, Gannon; siblings, Joyce Fagen, Tom (Janice); nieces, nephews, friends; and granddog Elvis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Cecilia; siblings, Roger, Jim, and Carol Krueger. There will be a memorial gathering 4-7PM Monday, September 23rd at BRADSHAW, 1078 Rice Street. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 19, 2019
