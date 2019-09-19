|
|
Age 70 "Grumpy" Mechanic to all of Rice Street Died September 15, 2019 in the company of his family. He is survived by wife, Julie; daughters, Andrea, Dawn, Jeannie, Lisa; grandsons, Tommy, Jimmy, Mike, Matt, Nick, Joe; great-grandson, Gannon; siblings, Joyce Fagen, Tom (Janice); nieces, nephews, friends; and granddog Elvis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Cecilia; siblings, Roger, Jim, and Carol Krueger. There will be a memorial gathering 4-7PM Monday, September 23rd at BRADSHAW, 1078 Rice Street. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 19, 2019