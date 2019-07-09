Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
King of King's Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
1583 Radio Drive,
Woodbury, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary FEARING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary M. FEARING


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary M. FEARING Obituary
Born May 9, 1945 in Osakis, MN Passed away on July 5th, 2019 at the age of 74 from complications of cancer. Preceded in death by mother Edith and father Vernon Fearing, step-mother Lucille Dold Fearing, brothers Kenneth and Mark. Survived by wife of nearly 38 years, Cheryl; children Lisa, Ty (Jenni), Nicole; sisters Carole (Bud) and Vicki (Bill); step-brother Gary (Donna); sisters-in-law Jeanette, Carol, Karen (Glen); grandchildren Alex, Joshua, Libby, Macy, Brandon, Justin, Kaitlynn, Christian; many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Retired from the Gillette Company and enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, spending time with family, and helping others. Funeral service will be held at King of King's Lutheran Church 1583 Radio Drive, Woodbury, MN on Friday, July 12th at 11:00am. Visitation 1 hour prior, lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press from July 9 to July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.