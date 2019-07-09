|
Born May 9, 1945 in Osakis, MN Passed away on July 5th, 2019 at the age of 74 from complications of cancer. Preceded in death by mother Edith and father Vernon Fearing, step-mother Lucille Dold Fearing, brothers Kenneth and Mark. Survived by wife of nearly 38 years, Cheryl; children Lisa, Ty (Jenni), Nicole; sisters Carole (Bud) and Vicki (Bill); step-brother Gary (Donna); sisters-in-law Jeanette, Carol, Karen (Glen); grandchildren Alex, Joshua, Libby, Macy, Brandon, Justin, Kaitlynn, Christian; many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Retired from the Gillette Company and enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, spending time with family, and helping others. Funeral service will be held at King of King's Lutheran Church 1583 Radio Drive, Woodbury, MN on Friday, July 12th at 11:00am. Visitation 1 hour prior, lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press from July 9 to July 11, 2019