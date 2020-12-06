Age 78 Died of natural causes at home in Lake Elmo, Minnesota, before October 18, 2020. He was honored in a private cremation ceremony on Wednesday, October 28th. A virtual memorial event is planned for Sunday, December 20, 2020. Gary was born in Duluth, Minnesota, October 15, 1942 to Elizabeth E. Jollymore and John Welcome Jollymore. He was a 1960 graduate of Cloquet High School, studied electrical engineering, teaching, and liberal arts at the University of Minnesota at Duluth and in Minneapolis, and at Metropolitan State University of Minneapolis. He led a varied and creative life and was comfortable in both conventional and in bohemian circles, often calling himself a beatnik. A loner at times, Gary could also be gregarious and was always a brilliant conversationalist and companion. His incisive mind led him, first, to follow science, technology, and electronics, becoming in high school a ham radio operator, recording technician, optician, and, later, a commercial-applications designer and a Microsoft-trained software technician. He built and used electronics (the first Osborne computer) and musical devices (amplifying systems). Gary left his electrical engineering curriculum at the U of M before completing the required fifth year of study, a decision that he seldom said he regretted, and one that opened his life in new ways. In the arts, he participated fully (painting, pottery, photography, and printmaking). He worked in oil, both studio and plein-air. He created stoneware pots and covered vessels. Gary was a careful and exacting woodworker and furniture maker, favoring southwest, Navajo design. In music, he learned guitar, fiddle, bass guitar, and recorder, largely by teaching himself, starting in high school. He played a variety of styles (folk, syncopated melody, pop, jazz, and classical) both acoustic and electric, becoming a highly accomplished guitarist. He played solo and with his group The Gunflint Trail for which he arranged the scores. Gary loved exotic places and their histories traveling much in Mexico, reading widely of all the world. He loved a good story, a juicy, offbeat story at that, reading in particular iconic and gritty detective fiction. He loved to talk about his time in Greece. Gary's working life was as varied as his interests: microscope building and repair, surveyor in Alaska, pizza delivery in Minneapolis, store clerk, truck driver, information systems manager (Central Purchasing), MicroSoft tech, income tax specialist, and musician. His friends and family remember him as a gourmand of exquisite tastes, smacking his lips and narrowing his eyes in his signature way of saying, Mmm! while describing the taste of something delicious, whether it be espresso, a tortilla warmed with olive oil, or a nice sausage. His New Year's Eve tradition of preparing plump shrimp in butter and wine served his friends lasting memories. Gary tantalized his family and friends with succulent roasts, the world's tastiest scones, and some of the best cappuccinos this side of Italy. All this went down with lively conversation. His short, early marriage in his 20s did not last, but he drew later to him an array of fascinating women – each unique but all possessed of intellect, savvy, and good nature. Some of these relationships lasted decades, but in his final years Gary lived alone and with few misgivings. Gary Jollymore was a sufferer of Parkinson's disease. There is comfort knowing that he was able to carve out a comfortable life for himself, maintain his independence, and enjoy years of peace in retirement, recognizing the tremendous strength and courage it took to deal with his debilitating disease. He is survived by his brothers, Nicholas J. Jollymore and Tim Jollymore; sisters-in-law, Marylene Cloitre and Carol Squicci; nieces and nephews, Amy Eden Jollymore, Annie Jollymore, Stewart Jollymore and Gabriel Asmundsson; and many friends, in particular, Vince Harnick, Bonnie Wold, Monica Austerlitz and Deb Heisick. Memorials to Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org
More information: walter@finnswaybooks.com