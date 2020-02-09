Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
(651)789-0404
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary CAVEGN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary P. CAVEGN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary P. CAVEGN Obituary
Age 75 Passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Vincent and Lillian and brother, Terry. Survived by brothers, Vince and Keith; sister-in-law, Janet; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Gary loved watching trains, wrestling on TV and visits from his family. Gary was a 40 year resident of the Phoenix Residence. Special thanks to all of the many caregivers over the years that loved him and supported him and to the Health Partners Hospice Team. Memorial service from 11-2 on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Cremation Society (1979 Old Hudson Road, St. Paul). In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family for a donation to the Phoenix Residence.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -