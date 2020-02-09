|
|
Age 75 Passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Vincent and Lillian and brother, Terry. Survived by brothers, Vince and Keith; sister-in-law, Janet; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Gary loved watching trains, wrestling on TV and visits from his family. Gary was a 40 year resident of the Phoenix Residence. Special thanks to all of the many caregivers over the years that loved him and supported him and to the Health Partners Hospice Team. Memorial service from 11-2 on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Cremation Society (1979 Old Hudson Road, St. Paul). In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family for a donation to the Phoenix Residence.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020