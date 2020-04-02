|
|
Otherwise known as Gary "P for Perfect" Johnson, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 20, 2020 at the age of 71. Preceded in death by his parents William and Bernice Johnson and special friend Dede Greeninger. Survived by his daughters Rebecca Johnson (Curt Miers) and Joleen Johnson (Jason Peterson) and 5 grandchildren: William, Garrett, Mikena, Bryce and McKenna, brother Ron (Pat) Johnson, special friend Dar Peer, many loving relatives and friends. Gary worked in Ophthalmic Sales for Soderberg's for over 30 years and later owned and operated Johnson Ophthalmic Equipment. Gary's number one passion was his family. He was happiest when there was a gathering at his home or his cabin in Ely and he could entertain everyone, especially with his yodeling. Gary enjoyed everything outdoors; hunting, fishing, hiking, downhill skiing, playing guitar and everything baseball. Gary was a member of the US Army Reserves discharged in l973. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to current restrictions. Memorials can be sent to the family.
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 2 to Apr. 8, 2020