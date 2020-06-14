Gary Phillip CORMICAN
Age 74, of Lino Lakes Passed away on May 30, 2020 in Tucson, AZ after a long battle with lung disease. Gary will be remembered as a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was deeply admired for his work ethic, strength, knowledge, and passion, which will be forever missed. Preceded in death by parents, Phillip and Martha, sisters Rose Marie, Judy and Susan. Gary is survived by wife June, of 28 years, daughters Jeanine, Paige and Breen, grandchildren Marcus, Allison, Cathryn, Jackson and sister Phylis. Private interment at Fort Snelling and Celebration of Life following at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family requests Memorials in memory of Gary to the charity of your choice.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
