Gary R. HAMILTON
Age 67 Of Eagan (formerly South St. Paul, MN) Passed away on June 28, 2020. Preceded in death by father Ronald, mother Colleen Marie, brother Robert and brother-in-law, Tom Nichols. Survived by daughters, Amy (Gene Ekdahl II), Michelle "Missy" (Frank) Schussler; grandchildren, Addie, Ben, Tristan, Grady & Joey; siblings, Barbie (Mike) Koszalka, Cindy (Jeff) McClurg, Patti (Bill) Picha, Lori Nichols; many nieces, nephews and friends. Due to COVID-19, a Catholic Mass will not occur. Visitation 9:00-11:00AM Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Klecatsky & Sons Funeral Home (1580 Century Point, Eagan). All must wear masks. Immediate family interment St. John's Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the family. 651-454-9488





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
651-454-9488
