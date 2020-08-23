Age 70, of Osceola Passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his residence. Gary was born on June 14, 1950 in St. Paul to parents, Russell and Dorothy (Vogt) Landgren. He married Constance Hahold on May 15, 1971. Gary worked in the printing/paper industry retiring as a Field Tech. Rep. for the Verso Company. He was a member of the Birchwood Bobcat Riders Snowmobile Club. He loved model railroading, snowmobiling, ATV riding, fishing and camping. Gary is survived by his wife Connie; sons, Brad (Kristine) of Osceola, WI and Ryan of Florence, WI; grandchildren, Tayler, Mason and Cameron; his mother, Dorothy of West St. Paul, MN; sister, Sharon (Don) Schultz of Eagan, MN and many other dear family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Russell. Due to Covid-19 the family will be having a private interment service and are planning a Celebration of Life for Gary in 2021. Grandstrand Funeral Home www.grandstrandfh.com