Age 77, of Little Canada Passed away unexpectedly on June 21, 2019. Preceded in death by his brother Larry. Survived by Mary (nee Neid), his loving wife of 54 years; children Jean (Roger) Myrum, Barbara (Steve) Cossack and John Lunzer; grandchildren Natalia, Luke and Jack; sister Sue (Merle) Riebeling; brother Ken Lunzer; also many other loving relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 3, at The Church of Saint John the Evangelist, 380 E. Little Canada Rd. Visitation at church one hour prior to Mass. Burial St. John's Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the National Ataxia Foundation (763-231-2748). More information available at ChapelFuneralProviders.com 651-224-8080
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019
