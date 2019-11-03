Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary WALKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Raymond WALKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Raymond WALKER Obituary
Age 77 of Maplewood Passed away surrounded by his family on Oct. 29, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Clarence & Joyce; brother, Mike; sisters, Kathy and Joan; daughter, Patty. Survived by wife, Shirley; son, Tim (Debbie); sister, Diane (Jim) Kampa; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Gary's life 4-7 PM Thurs., Nov. 7th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Private family interment at Rutherford Cemetery, Stillwater. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -