Age 77 of Maplewood Passed away surrounded by his family on Oct. 29, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Clarence & Joyce; brother, Mike; sisters, Kathy and Joan; daughter, Patty. Survived by wife, Shirley; son, Tim (Debbie); sister, Diane (Jim) Kampa; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Gary's life 4-7 PM Thurs., Nov. 7th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Private family interment at Rutherford Cemetery, Stillwater. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019