Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Luke Lutheran Church
7000 Hinton Ave. S.
Cottage Grove, MN
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke Lutheran Church
7000 Hinton Ave. S.
Cottage Grove, MN
Gary REIN Obituary
Age 72, of Cottage Grove Died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Preceded in death by 1st wife, Patricia; baby boy, Rein; parents, Ronald and Dorothy; and brother, Randal. Survived by wife of 15 years, Janet; children, Leah (Steve) Twohy and Stuart (Kelly); step-children, Michael (Margaret) LeVake and Chad (Elena) LeVake; nine grandchildren; four great-grand children; and siblings, Carol (Rainer) Rocheleau and Larry (Linda). Gary worked 30+ years at Bober Drug on Grand Ave. in St. Paul, MN. Memorial Service 11:00 AM with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM, Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 7000 Hinton Ave. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. Memorials are preferred. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press from June 30 to July 7, 2019
