Age 72, of Cottage Grove Died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Preceded in death by 1st wife, Patricia; baby boy, Rein; parents, Ronald and Dorothy; and brother, Randal. Survived by wife of 15 years, Janet; children, Leah (Steve) Twohy and Stuart (Kelly); step-children, Michael (Margaret) LeVake and Chad (Elena) LeVake; nine grandchildren; four great-grand children; and siblings, Carol (Rainer) Rocheleau and Larry (Linda). Gary worked 30+ years at Bober Drug on Grand Ave. in St. Paul, MN. Memorial Service 11:00 AM with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM, Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 7000 Hinton Ave. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. Memorials are preferred. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press from June 30 to July 7, 2019