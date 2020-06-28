Beloved Father and Grandfather Age 74, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on June 23rd. Preceded in death by Florence & George Dinzeo Jr. Survived by daughters Nadine (Joel), Angie (Scott), Jessica (Deontay); grand children Leah, Maurice, Mathew, Marco, Carlo, Jeremy and Janessa; great grandchildren Amaya, King, Marco Jr, Aleena, Kash, Khailei, and Mila; siblings James, Cynthia, Deborah and George Dinzeo III. Lifelong member of teamsters local 120. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday 7/18/2020 between the hours of 4-10 PM at the American Legion, 1129 Arcade St., St. Paul 55106.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.