Gary Thomas "Pops" DINZEO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved Father and Grandfather Age 74, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on June 23rd. Preceded in death by Florence & George Dinzeo Jr. Survived by daughters Nadine (Joel), Angie (Scott), Jessica (Deontay); grand children Leah, Maurice, Mathew, Marco, Carlo, Jeremy and Janessa; great grandchildren Amaya, King, Marco Jr, Aleena, Kash, Khailei, and Mila; siblings James, Cynthia, Deborah and George Dinzeo III. Lifelong member of teamsters local 120. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday 7/18/2020 between the hours of 4-10 PM at the American Legion, 1129 Arcade St., St. Paul 55106.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved