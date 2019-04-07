|
Age 74 of Richfield, graduated from DeLaSalle H.S. and St. Thomas College. Entered the U.S. Army as a private and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. Vietnam service with the 46th Engineer Battalion, 20th Engineer Brigade. Was in the hardware business in Edina for many years. Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Ruth Fadell and brother, Don Fadell. Survived by siblings, John E. "Jeff" Fadell of Austin, TX, Fran Serpe (Jack) of Berwyn, IL, Florence Fadell of Edina, Phyllis Sawyer (Steve) of White Bear Lake and George Fadell of Richfield, along with many beloved nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, April 25th at 10:30 AM at St Peter's Catholic Church, 6730 Nicollet Ave. S., Richfield, with Visitation one hour prior. Interment at Ft. Snelling Friday, April 26th at 10:15 AM. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019