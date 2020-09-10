Passed away on September 5, 2020 at 77 years of life. Survived by wife Kristie and children, Sharon (Dan), John, James (Diana), Bobby and Kandace (Cade) along with 5 grand children and extended family. After many years of battling heart disease, he is now at rest. Gary will be remembered by his 33 years in the Masonic Orders Freemason, Osman Shriner, Job's Daughters and DeMolay. His memorial will be held at Garnet Lodge #166, on Friday, Sept. 11th at 3:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19 there is limited space. Please E-mail GVNmemorial@gmail.com for RSVPs.









