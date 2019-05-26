Home

Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
(651) 437-9419
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resurrection United Methodist Church
615 15th St. W
Hastings, MN
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection United Methodist Church
615 15th St. W
Hastings, MN
Gary Wayne CATER Obituary
Age 78 - Lifelong resident of Hastings Passed away May 19, 2019 after a 2+ year battle with pancreatic cancer US Army Veteran. Retired from C.F. Industries. Survived by wife of 57 years, Mary; children, Dan (Karen), Jaymie (Gwen), and Tonya (Mike) Brake; 8 grandchildren; brother, Lyle (Sarah); and other family and friends. Memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Resurrection United Methodist Church, 615 15th St. W, Hastings. The family invites friends to join for a visitation 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings and 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at church. www.HastingsMNFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019
