Age 78 - Lifelong resident of Hastings Passed away May 19, 2019 after a 2+ year battle with pancreatic cancer US Army Veteran. Retired from C.F. Industries. Survived by wife of 57 years, Mary; children, Dan (Karen), Jaymie (Gwen), and Tonya (Mike) Brake; 8 grandchildren; brother, Lyle (Sarah); and other family and friends. Memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Resurrection United Methodist Church, 615 15th St. W, Hastings. The family invites friends to join for a visitation 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings and 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at church. www.HastingsMNFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019