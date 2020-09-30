Born on April 21, 1946 Passed away on September 27, 2020 He was both baptized and confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church. Gary graduated from Washington High School in 1964 and achieved the ranking of Eagle Scout prior to his graduation. Drafted to the US Army in 1965, Gary served until September 1967. Gary joined the North St. Paul Police department in 1974 and then went on to join the force with the New Brighton Police Department where he served for 25 years. While in service he was awarded two Life Saving Awards. In his time outside of the force, Gary worked as a Metro Transit Police Officer. Gary is survived by his wife Judith Kay Jerke of 51 years; his sons Cory (wife Melissa), Curt (Michelle) and his 6 grandchildren; Michaela, Madison, Collin, Nick, Abby and Kyle. Gary is also survived by his 4 siblings Sandy (Mel) Hanna Larson, Ron (Virginia) Jones, Greg (Yvonne) Jones and Doug Jones. He is preceded in death by his parents Wendell and Pearl; his brothers-in-law Tom Hanna, Delmar Jerke, David Jerke; and his in-laws Viola and Elmer Jerke. Funeral Service 2:00 PM, Friday, October 2 at NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2701 N. Rice St., Roseville. Visitation AT THE CHURCH from 1-2 PM Friday. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the American Diabetes Association
or the American Cancer Society
MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550