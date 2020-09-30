1/
Gary Wendell JONES
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born on April 21, 1946 Passed away on September 27, 2020 He was both baptized and confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church. Gary graduated from Washington High School in 1964 and achieved the ranking of Eagle Scout prior to his graduation. Drafted to the US Army in 1965, Gary served until September 1967. Gary joined the North St. Paul Police department in 1974 and then went on to join the force with the New Brighton Police Department where he served for 25 years. While in service he was awarded two Life Saving Awards. In his time outside of the force, Gary worked as a Metro Transit Police Officer. Gary is survived by his wife Judith Kay Jerke of 51 years; his sons Cory (wife Melissa), Curt (Michelle) and his 6 grandchildren; Michaela, Madison, Collin, Nick, Abby and Kyle. Gary is also survived by his 4 siblings Sandy (Mel) Hanna Larson, Ron (Virginia) Jones, Greg (Yvonne) Jones and Doug Jones. He is preceded in death by his parents Wendell and Pearl; his brothers-in-law Tom Hanna, Delmar Jerke, David Jerke; and his in-laws Viola and Elmer Jerke. Funeral Service 2:00 PM, Friday, October 2 at NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2701 N. Rice St., Roseville. Visitation AT THE CHURCH from 1-2 PM Friday. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved