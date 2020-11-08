Age 81 of Stillwater Passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 after complications from Covid-19. Gary worked as a prison guard and also worked for the Twins. He enjoyed traveling and taking long road trips with his wife. Gary adored his grandkids and loved spending time with them. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jane; children, Jeff, Jill (Chuck) Rogness, Jennifer (Rick) Scherek; grandchildren, Chad, Missy, Josh, Janae, Janey, Julia, Josie; 7 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Private Family Service. Livestream available: www.BradshawFuneral.com
on Monday, November 9th at 10AM. 651-439-5511