September 15, 1921-May 7, 2019 Age 97 Gus passed away peacefully at home at Papillion Manor in Papillion, NE with family and close friends present. Gus has been called to heaven to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Preceded in death by his parents, his seven brothers and sisters and wife. Survived by eight children, 23 grand children and 29 great grandchildren. Family will be accepting visitors at the Mortuary Monday, May 13th from 4-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, May 14th at 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 East 6th Street, Papillion. After a luncheon at the church, burial with military honors at Calvary Cemetery. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 NO WASHINGTON ST. PAPILLION NE 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2019