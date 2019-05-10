Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE 680462231
(402) 339-3232
For more information about
Gaston RIVA
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Gaston RIVA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gaston Italo "Gus" RIVA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gaston Italo "Gus" RIVA Obituary
September 15, 1921-May 7, 2019 Age 97 Gus passed away peacefully at home at Papillion Manor in Papillion, NE with family and close friends present. Gus has been called to heaven to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Preceded in death by his parents, his seven brothers and sisters and wife. Survived by eight children, 23 grand children and 29 great grandchildren. Family will be accepting visitors at the Mortuary Monday, May 13th from 4-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, May 14th at 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 East 6th Street, Papillion. After a luncheon at the church, burial with military honors at Calvary Cemetery. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 NO WASHINGTON ST. PAPILLION NE 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now