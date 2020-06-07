Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, age 80 of Roseville Gayle passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020. She is survived by her children, Ann (Kevin), Bob (Bethany), Joseph (Pamela), Loretta; 4 sisters; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Robert, in 2009. Memorials only. Private Mass of Christian Burial at Church of St. Odilia, Shoreview; interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. Cards and condolences sent to: The Family of Gayle Gontarek, c/o Bradshaw, 4600 Greenhaven Dr, White Bear, MN 55127.