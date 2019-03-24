|
|
Age 92 of Roseville Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 19, 2019. Gayle was born August 28, 1926 in Cook, MN. She married the love of her life, George, in 1952 and raised five children in Circle Pines, MN. Gayle had a heart for service, volunteering as a Candy Striper at Unity Hospital, Head Start, Galilee Baptist Church (church basement lady), Centennial Food Shelf, and The Habit. Gayle loved reading Christian romance novels, gardening, and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She loved to laugh and there was always a twinkle in her eye! Gayle is survived by her children Georgia Kemp (Tim), Jim Peterson (Cheryl), Denise Knutson (Mark), Kris Scott (Keith), Jeff Peterson (Kirk); brother Lee Sherman (Cora) of Nova Scotia, Canada; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Memorial service is being held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in The Oak Room at the Bunker Hills Activities Center, 550 Bunker Lake Blvd NW, Andover, MN 55304. Visitation 11:00 to 11:30am, service at 11:30am. Private interment at Fort Snelling Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to your local food shelf or to a . A very special thanks to the wonderful staff at United Hospital ICU 3900, Station 4500, Chaplain Katie, and to New Perspective Senior Living, Roseville.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019