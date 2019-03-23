|
Born and raised in St. Paul, Minnesota on April 17, 1941, Gayle graduated from St. Paul Central High School in 1959. She received both her undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Minnesota. Gayle spent the early part of her work life teaching preschool and 1st grade. She devoted a majority of her career to helping others through her work as the Head of Resettlement for Jewish Family Service of St. Paul. During her tenure, Gayle was responsible for resettling hundreds of Russian refugee families in the Twin Cities. One could often find Gayle in her garden enjoying her favorite flowers or identifying bird species in her neighborhood. She was a founding member of a book club that began in 1969 and still meets to this day. Her love of creating beadwork jewelry won her multiple awards including several first place blue ribbons from The Minnesota State Fair. Gayle was happiest when she was surrounded by her close friends and family. Gayle was preceded in death by her parents, David & Sonnie Silverman; and first husband, Sherwin Goldberg. Together Gayle & Sherwin had three children, Cindy (Jack) Mori, Michael (Amy) Goldberg and Carrie (Corey) Yeager. Gayle is survived by Bill Saeks, her loving husband of 37 years; siblings, Honey (Larry) Zelle and Jerry (Shelley) Silverman; and stepchildren Robbie Saeks and Leslie (Frank) Kampel. She leaves behind her seven cherished grandchildren, Izaiah, Zachary, Azrie, Rafe, Jake, Micah and Charlotte; and of course, her puppy Zorro. Funeral service 11AM SUNDAY March 24, 2019 at TEMPLE OF AARON SYNAGOGUE, 616 So. Mississippi River Blvd., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to the or the Sonnie Silverman Children's Library Fund at the St. Paul Jewish Community Center. SHIVA 7PM Sunday and Monday at Temple of Aaron Synagogue. Hodroff- Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
