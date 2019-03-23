Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
126 East Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 871-1234
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
TEMPLE OF AARON SYNAGOGUE
616 So. Mississippi River Blvd
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Shiva
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Temple of Aaron Synagogue
Shiva
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Temple of Aaron Synagogue
Resources
More Obituaries for Gayle SAEKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gayle SAEKS


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gayle SAEKS Obituary
Born and raised in St. Paul, Minnesota on April 17, 1941, Gayle graduated from St. Paul Central High School in 1959. She received both her undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Minnesota. Gayle spent the early part of her work life teaching preschool and 1st grade. She devoted a majority of her career to helping others through her work as the Head of Resettlement for Jewish Family Service of St. Paul. During her tenure, Gayle was responsible for resettling hundreds of Russian refugee families in the Twin Cities. One could often find Gayle in her garden enjoying her favorite flowers or identifying bird species in her neighborhood. She was a founding member of a book club that began in 1969 and still meets to this day. Her love of creating beadwork jewelry won her multiple awards including several first place blue ribbons from The Minnesota State Fair. Gayle was happiest when she was surrounded by her close friends and family. Gayle was preceded in death by her parents, David & Sonnie Silverman; and first husband, Sherwin Goldberg. Together Gayle & Sherwin had three children, Cindy (Jack) Mori, Michael (Amy) Goldberg and Carrie (Corey) Yeager. Gayle is survived by Bill Saeks, her loving husband of 37 years; siblings, Honey (Larry) Zelle and Jerry (Shelley) Silverman; and stepchildren Robbie Saeks and Leslie (Frank) Kampel. She leaves behind her seven cherished grandchildren, Izaiah, Zachary, Azrie, Rafe, Jake, Micah and Charlotte; and of course, her puppy Zorro. Funeral service 11AM SUNDAY March 24, 2019 at TEMPLE OF AARON SYNAGOGUE, 616 So. Mississippi River Blvd., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to the or the Sonnie Silverman Children's Library Fund at the St. Paul Jewish Community Center. SHIVA 7PM Sunday and Monday at Temple of Aaron Synagogue. Hodroff- Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now