Services
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:30 PM
Resurrection Cemetery.
Gaylord Jay LOUGHREY


1933 - 2020
Gaylord Jay LOUGHREY Obituary
Age 86, of St. Paul Born October 8, 1933 in Saint Paul, MN. Died surrounded by family February 4, 2020. Retiree of AT&T, formally Western Electric. Preceded in death by wife, Mary Ann Loughrey, many siblings and relatives. Survived by his daughters, Naomi Loughrey-Abrahamson, Amy Loughrey and beloved granddaughter, Olivia; her brothers, Evan and Tyler (Kathryn); favorite pup, Holly; special niece, Judy Regan and Naomi's significant other, Danny Thompson. We were most fortunate to have such a loving, kind and dedicated Papa who met each day with kindness. He will be missed and his love will endure forever. Visitation 10:00 AM to Noon Saturday, February 15 at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, followed by a graveside service at 12:30 PM at Resurrection Cemetery. After the graveside service everyone is welcome back to the funeral home for lunch. Memorials preferred to .
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020
