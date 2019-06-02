|
Of Eagan, MN Died on January 25, 2019 Gene was born on March 19, 1947 in West Carthage, NY to Gene R. Fletcher and Thelma (Pelc) Fletcher. Gene and his family moved to Kenosha, WI in 1954 where he graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. In 1967, Gene enlisted in the Army and spent 18 months in Viet Nam. He went on to attend the University of Wisconsin – Parkside and graduated in 1975 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Gene began in the field of ocularistry in 1975 and became a Board Certified Ocularist in 1980. He was Director of the Herslof Ocular Prosthetic Lab in Brookfield, WI from 1984 until April 1990. At that time, he opened his own business, Ocu-Labs, Inc., working out of Bloomington, MN until his retirement in 2014. Gene is survived by his loving companion, Sylvia Kidd, as well as brother, Rex (Barbara); nephews Scott (Deirdre) and Ross; niece, Allison Linehan; three great nephews and a great niece. A Celebration of Gene's life will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 9600 163rd St W, Lakeville, MN with visitation at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Second Harvest Food Bank or the .
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019