Gene David WALBRIDGE
Of Chisago City, Age 74 Passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Born in St. Paul to Roy and LoRena Walbridge, Gene was preceded in death by his parents; sister Barbara; brothers James and Glenn; and nephew Nicholas Schmieg. Gene is survived by his siblings: brothers Robert (Donna), Gerald, Terry and David; and sister Joan (Gary) Schmieg. Many adoring and much-loved nieces and nephews. In addition, he is survived by sons Geno, Dean (Trina) and Ian (Ria); as well as, daughters Bridgette (Dan) Weiss and Jolene (Ben) Brown. Gene was very proud of his 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Gene, who was a very talented artist, enjoyed photography and loved animals (especially his dog Rufus). Throughout his life he held many different jobs including a Stroh's brewery draftsman; a state home inspector; roofer; and a painter with his father and brothers. The family will hold a private interment at Oakland Cemetery in St. Paul, Minnesota at a later date. Memorials are preferred, in his name, to the The Pillars Hospice Home, 6025 Upper 35th Street N., Oakdale, MN 55125.




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
