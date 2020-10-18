Of Chisago City, Age 74 Passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Born in St. Paul to Roy and LoRena Walbridge, Gene was preceded in death by his parents; sister Barbara; brothers James and Glenn; and nephew Nicholas Schmieg. Gene is survived by his siblings: brothers Robert (Donna), Gerald, Terry and David; and sister Joan (Gary) Schmieg. Many adoring and much-loved nieces and nephews. In addition, he is survived by sons Geno, Dean (Trina) and Ian (Ria); as well as, daughters Bridgette (Dan) Weiss and Jolene (Ben) Brown. Gene was very proud of his 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Gene, who was a very talented artist, enjoyed photography and loved animals (especially his dog Rufus). Throughout his life he held many different jobs including a Stroh's brewery draftsman; a state home inspector; roofer; and a painter with his father and brothers. The family will hold a private interment at Oakland Cemetery in St. Paul, Minnesota at a later date. Memorials are preferred, in his name, to the The Pillars Hospice Home, 6025 Upper 35th Street N., Oakdale, MN 55125.









