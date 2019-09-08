|
Age 97, passed away 08/29/19 Preceded in death by parents, 2 brothers, wife Lorraine and second wife Margaret. Survived by sons Wayne & Cindy, Gary & Linda, Dale & Laurie, Lee & Patti, and numerous loving grandchildren. Gene was a WWII veteran, U of M graduate and worked/retired from Whirlpool Corp. Memorial Service, 10 AM Sept. 11 at Hazel Park UCC, 1831 Minnehaha Ave., St. Paul. Private interment Ft. Snelling. Memorials to Hazel Park UCC preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019