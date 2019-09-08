Home

Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Hazel Park UCC
1831 Minnehaha Ave.
St. Paul, MN
Gene GARDNER Obituary
Age 97, passed away 08/29/19 Preceded in death by parents, 2 brothers, wife Lorraine and second wife Margaret. Survived by sons Wayne & Cindy, Gary & Linda, Dale & Laurie, Lee & Patti, and numerous loving grandchildren. Gene was a WWII veteran, U of M graduate and worked/retired from Whirlpool Corp. Memorial Service, 10 AM Sept. 11 at Hazel Park UCC, 1831 Minnehaha Ave., St. Paul. Private interment Ft. Snelling. Memorials to Hazel Park UCC preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
