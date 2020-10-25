1/1
Gene H. PAUL
Age 85 of North Branch Passed away peacefully Friday, October 16, 2020 with family at his side. Gene was born in Stillwater to Howard and Myrtle (Peterson) Paul and grew up in Marine on St Croix, graduating from Stillwater High School. He is preceded in death by his parents Howard and Myrtle, brothers Allen (Helen) and Jim, and granddaughter Amee Paul. Gene is survived by his wife Judy, daughters Cathy Paul, Jean Bruns (Jay) and son Tony Paul (Deneen); grandchildren Callie Kolkind (Andy), Josh Kolkind (Meghan), Cassie Charles, Nick Charles, David Bruns, Caleb Bruns, Matt Bruns (Stevi), Cody Bruns, Keith Paul and Great Grandchildren Lola, Sadie, Ava, Mack, Ayda, McKenna, Liza, Jeremy and Elizabeth. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church in Lindstrom. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until time of service at church on Thursday. Interment will follow the service at Oakland Cemetery in Marine on St. Croix. Grandstrand Funeral Home www.grandstrandfh.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
10:30 AM
St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church
OCT
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church
OCT
29
Interment
Oakland Cemetery
