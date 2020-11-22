1/
Gene H. WANDERSEE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loving husband, father, brother and friend, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at the age of 90. Preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Grace Wandersee; sister, Judy Wandersee; wife, Delores Wandersee; and infant twin daughters. He is survived by his children, Janene and Nathan. Gene was born on the East Side of Saint Paul. After graduating from Harding High School, he got a master's degree in teaching from Hamline University. He loved his first years of teaching math and science at Cannon Falls High School. He went on to teach at Osseo and North High in North St. Paul, then became a guidance counselor, a role in which he felt there was a need for more staff. He was a counselor at Tartan High School from the time it was founded to his retirement in 1993. As a long-time member of Mounds Park United Methodist Church, he taught youth Sunday School and confirmation classes. Until last year, he led the Adult Sunday School class. In his retirement years, he also served as the church's food bank coordinator. He enjoyed gardening and sports, especially Gopher football and the Minnesota Twins. Mostly, he loved his family and friends and will be remembered for his kindness and caring. Memorials preferred to Gillette Children's Hospital. Service to follow at a later date to protect the safety of family and friends. Wulff 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
6517761555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved