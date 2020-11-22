Loving husband, father, brother and friend, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at the age of 90. Preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Grace Wandersee; sister, Judy Wandersee; wife, Delores Wandersee; and infant twin daughters. He is survived by his children, Janene and Nathan. Gene was born on the East Side of Saint Paul. After graduating from Harding High School, he got a master's degree in teaching from Hamline University. He loved his first years of teaching math and science at Cannon Falls High School. He went on to teach at Osseo and North High in North St. Paul, then became a guidance counselor, a role in which he felt there was a need for more staff. He was a counselor at Tartan High School from the time it was founded to his retirement in 1993. As a long-time member of Mounds Park United Methodist Church, he taught youth Sunday School and confirmation classes. Until last year, he led the Adult Sunday School class. In his retirement years, he also served as the church's food bank coordinator. He enjoyed gardening and sports, especially Gopher football and the Minnesota Twins. Mostly, he loved his family and friends and will be remembered for his kindness and caring. Memorials preferred to Gillette Children's Hospital. Service to follow at a later date to protect the safety of family and friends. Wulff 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com