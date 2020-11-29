Of Shoreview, Minnesota He passed away on November 25 at home after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on May 4, 1939 in Grandy, Minnesota to Juanita and Henry Holm. Sisters are Dixie Dilley (Bruce) and Kathy Tyo (James). He married the love of his life Jacquelyn Carol King on August 18, 1962. Father to Eric (Tracy) and Aaron (Amanda). Grandfather to Evan, Jacquelyn, Gavin, Lakeea, Vincent, Christian and Gaberik. He had many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who he loved and cherished. He served aboard the USS Dyess DDR-880 Navy Destroyer from 1957-1961 with many loved shipmates. Member of congregation of Shepherd of the Hills Shoreview. Gene was an amazing, kindhearted, and generous man who will be dearly missed. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Thanks for the memories!









