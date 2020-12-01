1/1
Gene Loren PIERCE
1940 - 2020
Age 80, of North Branch on Sunday, November 29, 2020 Gene was born at the family home, during the Armistice Day Storm, November 11th, 1940 to parents Earl and Orcelia Pierce. He grew up in North Branch, met and married Donna (Stepp), and spent the next 45 years in the Twin Cities and Rochester. During this time, they had two children (Kim and Kelly). Gene was an Entrepreneur, owning a mobile home park, investment properties, a mini golf, a retail boat business, commercial roofing contractor, and commercial roofing subcontractor. He loved adventure, hosting parties, traveling domestically and inter-nationally, cruises galore, camping, fishing, boating, card playing and driving in the Shrine Motorcycle Corps. Gene worked hard, played hard, loved deeply, was extremely generous, cared about others, was a true Fixer of problems, always the Go To Guy, adored his family, cherished his great-grandchildren, and was blessed with amazing friendships with many. He leaves behind his lovely partner, Sandra Waldemar, daughter Kim Theis, son Kelly Pierce (Kim Gruba), granddaughters Brittney (Kelvin) Rudnick and Briana (Jon) Peterson, great-grandchildren Harper, Declan, Lincoln, Addley, and Owen, and sisters Judy Fagan and Lois Reiland. Preceded in death by his wife Donna (Stepp), parents Earl and Orcelia, brothers Earl, Donald, and Dale. Visitation 2-7 p.m. Wed. Dec. 2nd at Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Private family service at Sunrise Bible Church. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery in North Branch. Grandstrand Funeral Home www.grandstrandfh.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Grandstrand Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Grandstrand Funeral Home
6580 Main Street
North Branch, MN 55056
651-674-4444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

