|
|
Age 92 Of Lake Elmo Left us on February 19, 2019 and is now reunited with his beloved wife, Ann. Gene was born on Nov. 30, 1926 in St. Paul, MN. Gene resided in Lake Elmo until moving to Boutwells Landing in 2014. Ann & Gene were married in 1948 and together had 9 children: Jane (Paul) Dobbs, Bruce, Nancy (Dan) Kuckler, Paul (Sandy), Caron (Terry) Atkinson, Lee, Mark, Julie (George) Tait and Jack (Sue). He was blessed with 25 grandchildren and 47 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Ann; parents, Polly and Floyd; son-in-law, Loren Wenzel; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Peltier. Gene was a proud Veteran of WWII. His love of polka music and collection of cars were his passions in this life. A special "Thank You" to all of the staff at Boutwells for the excellent care that you have given our dad over the years. The hospice team at Lakeview Hospital were truly a blessing for Gene and his family at the end of his life. Funeral Service will be held at 4pm on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, with a Visitation beginning at 3pm. Interment Guardian Angels Cemetery 10am, Wednesday, February 27th. Memorials preferred to Lakeview Hospice in Stillwater. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019