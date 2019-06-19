|
|
Age 84, of New Brighton Passed away on 6/18/2019 Preceded in death by parents, George and Irma; brothers, Dean and Robert. He was a graduate of the University of Minnesota, a United States Army veteran, and he retired from 3M after 35 years. Survived by wife of 57 years, Marilyn; children, Steve (Colleen), Sue (Mike) Welsh, Sandy Ward; grandchildren, Jen (John) Baehr, Tori and Lexi Ward, Morgan and Brady Welsh, Sydney and Hannah Malecha; great-granchildren, Jack and Betty Baehr; and brother, Dale Ward. Memorials preferred to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30AM with visitation starting at 9AM, on Wednesday, June 26th at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave NW, New Brighton. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.Washburn-Mcreavvy.com New Brighton Chapel 651-636-9821
Published in Pioneer Press from June 19 to June 23, 2019