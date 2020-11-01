1/1
Geneva Ann (O'Reilly) BARRON
Of Woodbury and South St. Paul Died peacefully at the age of 94, on October 27, 2020. She was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. Preceded in death by husband of 57 years, Les and parents Ann and Earl O'Reilly. She will be missed by her daughters Connie (Mark) Lindell, Kathy (Dwayne) Bleninger, Lori (Chris) Bauer, her 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many extended family members and friends. Her joys in life were spending time with family, visiting with friends, working at the 1st National Bank, cleaning, shopping, decorating her home and watching the birds. Her chocolate chip cookies were a neighborhood favorite! We want to thank Gracewood Senior Living and Olive Grove Hospice for their hard work and compassionate care. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private Mass will be said with immediate family. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
