of Friendship Village Bloomington, 86, went to be with the Lord on January 29, 2020, from cancer. A child of Genevieve Todd and Clement Walton Rickman of Missouri, she was born in 1933 and married Harold Thomas Mitchell Jr. in 1955. They met at General Electric in Schenectady, New York. She was a chemist who graduated second in her college class at age 19. Ever thorough, she took extra credits to complete her high school diploma. Her children are Harold Thomas Mitchell III (Kathleen), Lea Diane Mitchell Fritsch (Gerald), Todd Lewis Mitchell (Monica) and Tore Walton Mitchell (Deborah). Bess leaves 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Bess and Harold were born into Christian homes. Both of them and their 4 children accepted Jesus Christ as their Savior. Her mother and grandmother were also named Genevieve, the reason she went by Bess. In addition to her 4 children she became a licensed foster mother of 10 children for Ramsey County Welfare, including high medical risk infants. It was wonderful watching her love 14 children equally. Bess is survived by brother Will Walton Rickman (Carolyn), preceded in death by brother Dr. Jon Todd Rickman (Donna). Genealogy was a lifelong pastime, eventually proving her to be a Daughter of the American Revolution. At the center of her life was God and His Son Jesus Christ. Bess loved to share the gospel and the news of Christ's saving grace. She is now with Him. A family service was led by son Todd, a retired Pastor.
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020