Of Hudson , Wisconsin Age 88 Genevieve Ann Carlson, of Hudson, Wisconsin, passed away on May 17, 2020. Genevieve "Gen" was born on July 2, 1931, in Minneapolis, MN, to Benjamin and Mary Martin. Gen attended Brookside Elementary School in St. Louis Park and St. Louis Park High School. She graduated from Hamline University with a degree in English. On June 7, 1952, Gen married the love of her life, Richard Arvid Carlson. Gen is survived by her daughters, Caryn (Michael) Hurst and Jenny (Dean) Ammerman; grandchildren, Nathan, Noah and Hannah Hurst, and Kelsey (Jonah) Krueger and Kristin Ammerman. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard, and her granddaughter, Lynn Martin Hurst. A celebration of Gen's life will be held at a later date. Please check the O'Connell Family Funeral Home (Hudson, WI) website for updates.