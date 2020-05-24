Genevieve CARLSON
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Genevieve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Hudson , Wisconsin Age 88 Genevieve Ann Carlson, of Hudson, Wisconsin, passed away on May 17, 2020. Genevieve "Gen" was born on July 2, 1931, in Minneapolis, MN, to Benjamin and Mary Martin. Gen attended Brookside Elementary School in St. Louis Park and St. Louis Park High School. She graduated from Hamline University with a degree in English. On June 7, 1952, Gen married the love of her life, Richard Arvid Carlson. Gen is survived by her daughters, Caryn (Michael) Hurst and Jenny (Dean) Ammerman; grandchildren, Nathan, Noah and Hannah Hurst, and Kelsey (Jonah) Krueger and Kristin Ammerman. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard, and her granddaughter, Lynn Martin Hurst. A celebration of Gen's life will be held at a later date. Please check the O'Connell Family Funeral Home (Hudson, WI) website for updates.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
520 11th Street South
Hudson, WI 54016-2149
(715) 386-3725
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved