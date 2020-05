Or Copy this URL to Share

Born April 13, 1927, in Prairie Farm, Wisconsin to Edgar and Eva (Roemhild) Neck; Died May 6, 2020, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Genevieve's beautiful soul will be deeply missed by her family and a multitude of friends. A graveside service will be held at Vanceburg Cemetery in Prairie Farm. If desired, memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church, Prairie Farm.









