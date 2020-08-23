Of St. Paul, MN Died on August 8, 2020 at the age of 98. Gen was born at home on May 30, 1922, daughter of the late John and Esther (Moline) Anderson. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Pearl (Anderson) and brother-in-law, Jens Kvols, and nephew Stephen Anderson and is survived by brother Dennis and sister-in-law Ruby Anderson of Dawson, Minnesota, and generations of adoring nieces and nephews who will miss her deeply. Genevieve began her elementary teaching career at the age of 17 in a one room country school house. She later graduated from the University of Minnesota with a teaching degree and continued to teach in the St Paul School System for the duration of her working years, which included military schools in Germany in the 1950's. Gen was an avid reader and birder and an extremely dedicated volunteer, including decades of service to the Landmark Center, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and Linnaea Home and other locations. Her name has been engraved in the granite foyer of the Landmark Center honoring her extensive contribution. Most importantly, she will always be remembered for her devotion to family, embracing and supporting generations of nieces and nephews and many beloved friends. Memorials may be given to Providence Valley Lutheran Church, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, The Landmark Center, or the Audubon Society.









