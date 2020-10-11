Age 87 Passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020. Genny was born on the family farm in the small town of Elmdale, MN on April 11, 1933 and was one of 11 children. After graduating from Upsala High School, she moved to Minneapolis at age 18 where she worked and enjoyed her time in the city with good friends. She met Henry Grachek in 1953, they were married on September 13, 1954 and purchased a home in Shoreview, MN. In 1981 they bought a cabin in Annandale, MN which continues to be a cherished family lake retreat today. Henry passed away in 1994, but Genny remained in the home until June of 2020. In addition to working as an Avon lady for over 20 years, she was also an incredibly lucky and adept Bingo aficionado. She absolutely loved ice cream, spaghetti and cardinals and was incredibly proud of the newest addition to the family, her great-granddaughter Natalie. Sundays were always family day at her house, and she showed her love with her weekly Sunday dinners. Her most-requested meals were cabbage rolls and chicken soup with dumplings, but even the simple things she served were a perfect complement to that family time we all came to love and count on every week and will now miss dearly. She will be deeply missed by her children, Debra (Dave) Banks, Randy Grachek, Bruce Grachek and Brenda (Jeff Jones) Grachek; grandchildren, Brent (fiancé Melissa) Banks, Megan Grachek, Ryan (Kelsey) Grachek, Blake Grachek, Kristy (Alex) Brandt; and great-granddaughter, Natalie Brandt. Genny was preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen; husband, Henry (Hank); sisters, Dorthy Hanfler and Bernadine Rude; brothers, Richard Kulla, Virgil Kulla, Alfred Kulla, Floyd Kulla and Howard Kulla; and niece, Karen Kulla. She is survived by brothers, Leroy (Leona) Kulla, Ronny Kulla and Billy Kulla; sisters-in-law, Janet Kulla and Ellie Grachek; brother-in-law, Art (Barb) Grachek; and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, October 13 at 11:00 AM, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave. NW, New Brighton 55112. Visitation one hour prior to Mass. Due to Covid-19 all those attending will be required to wear masks and social distancing practices will be reinforced. A private interment at Fort Snelling will be held on Wednesday, October 14. Memorials preferred to Wounded Warrior Project
