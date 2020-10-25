1/
Genevieve "Genny" (Kulla) GRACHEK
{ "" }
Age 87 Passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020. A funeral was originally scheduled for Tuesday, October 13 but a brush with Covid-19 exposure forced us to cancel our plans. Many thanks to all of those who have sent flowers and donations as well as those who may not have heard about the cancellation ahead of time and came out to the church to pay their respects. We plan, God laughs. A private family service and burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery will be held on Wednesday, October 28. Miller Funeral Home 763-571-1300 MillerFuneralFridley.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
OCT
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
6210 Highway 65 Ne
Fridley, MN 55432
(763) 571-1300
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 11, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Nicole Hanson
