|
|
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmama, & Great Grandmama ~ Age 97 Passed away on February 9, 2019. Preceded in death by husband of 69 years, Hugh; parents Benjamin & Lillian Benson; sister Lorraine Simons; great granddaughter Megan Kneip; son in law Robert Knutson; & nephew Brad Irwin. Survived by daughters Maria Knutson & Melissa (William, Jr.) Kneip; grandchildren Jeffrey (Ryanne) Knutson, Angela (Bryan) Grotte, Joseph (Tanya) Knutson, Anthony Kneip, Jodie (Matt) Schrepfer, Becky & Nicole Kneip; great grandchildren Trey, Aaron, Katelyn, Kaleigh, Mara Jean, Tyler & Summer; nieces Michelle (John) Lindquist & Renee' Irwin & their children Benjamin & Jason Lindquist, Molly Irwin & their families. She was a member of the Women's Club & St. Francis Guild of Guardian Angels Catholic Church & was the "Queen Mum" of the G.A. Crafters for 8 years. She was a member of the VFW Post 1350 Auxiliary & the American Legion Post 39 Auxiliary in North St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday (2/19) 11:00 AM at GUARDIAN ANGELS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 8260 4th Street N., Oakdale. Visitation at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, Monday (2/18) 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM & one hour prior to Mass at Church. Interment Guardian Angels Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Guardian Angels Catholic Church. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019