Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
5:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
GUARDIAN ANGELS CATHOLIC CHURCH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
GUARDIAN ANGELS CATHOLIC CHURCH
8260 4th Street N.
Oakdale, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Genevieve SALISBURY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genevieve M. SALISBURY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Genevieve M. SALISBURY Obituary
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmama, & Great Grandmama ~ Age 97 Passed away on February 9, 2019. Preceded in death by husband of 69 years, Hugh; parents Benjamin & Lillian Benson; sister Lorraine Simons; great granddaughter Megan Kneip; son in law Robert Knutson; & nephew Brad Irwin. Survived by daughters Maria Knutson & Melissa (William, Jr.) Kneip; grandchildren Jeffrey (Ryanne) Knutson, Angela (Bryan) Grotte, Joseph (Tanya) Knutson, Anthony Kneip, Jodie (Matt) Schrepfer, Becky & Nicole Kneip; great grandchildren Trey, Aaron, Katelyn, Kaleigh, Mara Jean, Tyler & Summer; nieces Michelle (John) Lindquist & Renee' Irwin & their children Benjamin & Jason Lindquist, Molly Irwin & their families. She was a member of the Women's Club & St. Francis Guild of Guardian Angels Catholic Church & was the "Queen Mum" of the G.A. Crafters for 8 years. She was a member of the VFW Post 1350 Auxiliary & the American Legion Post 39 Auxiliary in North St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday (2/19) 11:00 AM at GUARDIAN ANGELS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 8260 4th Street N., Oakdale. Visitation at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, Monday (2/18) 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM & one hour prior to Mass at Church. Interment Guardian Angels Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Guardian Angels Catholic Church. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now