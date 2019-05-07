Home

Genevieve M. SHUBITZ

Genevieve M. SHUBITZ Obituary
Age 87, of Duluth Passed away at the Benedictine Health Center in Duluth on Sunday, May 5, 2019. A former resident of White Bear Lake, MN. She taught in the St. Paul Public School system for 21 years before retiring and moving back to her hometown of Duluth. Visitation: Thursday, May 9th from 4-5 PM, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 5 PM at the Benedictine Health Center chapel. Private interment at Calvary Cemetery. Donations in her name may be made to the College of St. Scholastica or the Benedictine Health Center, Duluth. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, Duluth, 218-727-3555.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 7, 2019
