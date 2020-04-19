Age 90 Of St. Paul, Minnesota Passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020 after her long journey with Parkinson's disease. Gen, "Babe", was born on February 1, 1930 in Galesburg, North Dakota, the youngest of six children (Walter, Clarence, Lloyd, Hazel and Royce). Gen grew up in Page, North Dakota and went on to pursue her degree in teaching at North Dakota State University in Fargo. Gen went on to teach in Mandan, North Dakota where she met Leo Amundson. They were married in August of 1958 and settled in St. Paul, where they welcomed sons Jay in 1959, Mark in 1960, and daughter Noelle in 1966. In 1967 they moved to Eagan where they lived until 2004. In the early 1970's, Gen went back to school to pursue her second degree in Occupational Therapy then began working for the Inver Grove Heights school district, retiring in 1995. In retirement, Leo and Gen spent much of their time with their grandchildren and pursued their passion for travel. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and worked hard to instill in her children and grandchildren the importance of family and tradition, which live on through all of us. Gen is survived by sons Jay (Lindsay) and Mark (Racheal), daughter Noelle Rude (Jeff); grandchildren Ben Amundson, Madalyn Amundson, Maria Rice (Ian), Sara Amundson, Madison Rude and Jack Rude; brother-in-law Willys Wanttaja and sister-in-law LaVaughn Rutherford; many nieces and nephews and cousins. She has been reunited with her loving husband of 47 years, Leo, her parents, brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, niece, nephews and many friends. We are immeasurably grateful to the staff at Carondelet Village in St. Paul and Optage Hospice for their outstanding care and support for Gen and her family. A memorial service for Gen will be held when we can all gather safely again. On behalf of Gen, please consider donating to The Michael J. Fox Foundation www.michaeljfox.org Hers was a life of inspiration, grace, humor and compassion and all those whose lives were touched by her have been enriched. She will live on in the hearts and minds of those who were blessed to know her. In her own words, "You don't have to go along to get along." 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.