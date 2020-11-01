Born to Thor and Louise Bodsgaard in St. Paul on February 21, 1921. Gen lived a marvelously long life and passed away on October 20, 2020, at 99 years young. Preceded in death by husband, Stanley; her parents and siblings; Marguerite, Alfred, Thor and Catherine. Adored and survived by her children; Sharon (Bruce) Abrahamson, Stanley (Kathryn) Pittelkow, Jr., and Roger (Cheryl) Pittelkow; her grandchildren, Lynne, Lori, Lisa, Jill, Kelly, Michelle, Jeff, Matthew; her great-grandchildren, Brita, James, Robertson, Kai, Soren, Thomas, Jacob, Evan, Hadley, Heath and Sarah; her great-great-grand children, Lachlan, Halden, and Graham; sister-in-law, Helen Pittelkow, and many nieces and nephews. Gen was an almost life- long member, Sunday School Superintendent, Secretary, Council member, and Treasurer at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in the Midway, a place of spiritual and personal significance to her. A Private Funeral Service may be viewed at 1 PM on November 6, see link through funeral home website. Interment at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of Gen's life and many great memories of her wit, sense of humor, strength, and dedication to church and family is tentatively planned for spring 2021. Memorials preferred to Open Hands Midway c/o Bethlehem Lutheran Church in the Midway or Our Lady of Peace Hospice.