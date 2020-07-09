(nee Benson) Age 89, of Stillwater Passed away peacefully July 7, 2020 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by husband, Ivan; and grand daughter, Stephanie Schulze. Survived by children, Steve (Bonnie), Karen Schroeder, Lynn (Douglas) Miller, Cindy Polzin and Mary (Curt) Michener; 15 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A private family service will be held to celebrate Arlene's life on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 2:30 P.M. You may livestream the service at https://www.facebook.com/
First-United-Methodist-Church-of-Stillwater-MN-140016930786/. Memorials are preferred: First United Methodist Church of Stillwater. 651-439-5511