Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. JUDE OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
700 Mahtomedi Avenue
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
ST. JUDE OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
700 Mahtomedi Avenue
Genevieve "Gen" (Spescha) STANG

Genevieve "Gen" (Spescha) STANG Obituary
Passed away peacefully on January 8th, 2020 at the age of 89 beloved by her family. She graduated from Forest Lake High School and St Cloud State University, where she and her husband Doc received teaching degrees and also won the mixed doubles tennis title. Her career began in Melrose, Sauk Rapids and then at Forest Lake Senior and Junior High Schools, teaching English and Phy. Ed. from 1958-1970. Gen also taught German classes at 916. A wonderful mother who taught her sons how to cook, ski, golf, waltz and play basketball as well as how to conjugate a verb. She loved to travel to Switzerland, her father's homeland, where she could visit relatives and speak the native dialect Romansh. Gen was known for her compassion to those in struggles, her quick wit, writing ability and concern for others. Always the sharpest knife in the drawer, she could work a room like nobody's business making each person feel special and showing sincere interest in them. Preceded in death by husband Doc and son David. Survived by sons, Mark (Wanda), Paul (Sue), and Greg (Frances); grandchildren, Jon, Ben, Tiffany, Cassie, Matt, Samantha, Andrea; and great-granddaughter, Livia. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, January 16, 11:00 A.M. at ST. JUDE OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 700 Mahtomedi Avenue, Mahtomedi. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gen's charity; St. Paul's Monastery, 2675 Benet Rd. St. Paul, MN. 55109. Donation can be made online also. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020
