Genevieve WALTERS

Age 88, of Blaine, MN Formerly of North St. Paul Passed away on July 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; son, Steven; daughter, Deb Cook; and son, Bill. Genevieve is survived by her daughters, Denise (Jerry), and Diane; sons, Howie and Jim (Sue); Val, Jim Cook, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. A Service of Remembrance will be held on Thursday, August 6th, from 5 to 7 pm, at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave, St. Paul. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com