|
|
Age 83, of Oakdale, MN Made his transition on August 12, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Georgia and Percy Davis; sister, Val; brothers, Sonny and Preston. Survived by wife, Carol; children, Lisa Davis, Laurie Edwards, Ann Brooke and James Frank; 6 grandchildren; 8 great- grandchildren; 2 great-great-grand children; special family, Jim and Michelle McDonald, Stevie Peterson; numerous nieces and nephews. Geoff was a retired Unity Church Minister. Celebration of Life at 2pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Cremation Society of MN - St. Paul Location, 1979 Old Hudson Road. Visitation one hour prior.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019